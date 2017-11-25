K-9 Tracks Down Paroled Sex Offender Who Cut Off His GPS Monitoring Device in Riverside: Police

A sex offender out on parole cut off his GPS monitoring device and fled from police in Riverside, igniting a search that only ended once he was tracked down by a K-9 unit named “Rocco,” the Riverside Police Department said Saturday.

The search for the man — most of which happened at a nearby elementary school — was launched at about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Main Street, police said.

Gabriel Vasquez, a 43-year-old Anaheim resident, was wanted by the state’s Division of Adult Parole Operations for cutting off the GPS device on his ankle that state authorities use to monitor him, officials said.

Police said they made a plan to find Vasquez at the residence he was at according to the device, and once they approached that residence, they saw him in the driveway. But when Vasquez spotted the officers, he fled.

He went out the back of the property and onto the grounds of Fremont Elementary School, police said. To find him, authorities established a perimeter in the area and called in help from the Air Support Unit and a K-9.

Officials searched all over the school’s campus before a K-9 unit, named “Rocco,” finally located him. Police said Vasquez was found hiding in a thick brush.

He was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and for the parole violation warrant that had been issued. He was then taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance before being booked into jail.