Major Hollywood Streets, 101 Freeway Ramps Closed in Advance of Annual Christmas Parade

Heading to Hollywood? Plan for some major street closures and watch out for parking restrictions beginning at midnight Saturday and continuing through most of Sunday, when post-Thanksgiving traffic across the region promises to be a headache.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, which will begin with a concert at 5 p.m. Sunday followed by the parade at 6 p.m. This year’s grand marshal is Dr. Oz.

The parade route will begin at Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Drive, by the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and the TCL Chinese Theater, and proceed east on Hollywood Blvd toward Vine Street, before turning back on Sunset Boulevard toward Orange Drive.

Parking restrictions for the parade will be strictly enforced, with violators being cited and their cars impounded, Los Angeles Department of Transportation officials said. (Impounded vehicles will be towed to the official police garage at Hollywood Tow Service, 1015 N. Mansfield Ave., and can be looked up at www.opglaviic.com)

