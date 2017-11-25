Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” , Saturday, November 25th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

The holiday season is here! In addition to shopping, there are many holiday season events for family and friends.

Enjoy!

Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2017

Time to Play Magazine

http://www.ttpm.com

TIME TO PLAY MAGAZINE reviews more than ten-thousand toys of the nearly 200-thousand toys on the market ever year! TTPM toy expert Chris Byrne says from the simples to the most sophisticated, these are among the most wanted:

If you want to review the complete list of TIME TO PLAY MAGAZINE’S MOST WANTED TOYS OF 2017, CHECK THE WEBSITE: ttpm.com/mostwanted

Light the Night @ 5pm to 7pm

Westfield Topanga at The Village

6250 Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Woodland Hills

http://www.westfield.com/topanga/events

Another sign of the season is the 'Light The Night' event at The Village at Westfield Topanga. The night’s program of events, which begins at 5pm, includes live entertainment and an appearance by Santa Clause, who will help illuminate the Village for the Holidays.

Up Close: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel @ 10am

Westfield Topanga

21900 Vanowen Street

Canoga Park

http://www.westfield.com/upclose

Also at Westfield Topanga, we can experience Michelagelo’s breathtaking SISTINE CHAPEL without traveling to the Vatican. One of the world’s greatest artistic achievements has been reproduced in near original size at Westfield Topanga in Canoga Park.

But, this pop up gallery won’t be in town much longer. This unique exhibition will close at the end of the December.

For ticket information, check the website: westfield.com/upclose.

Christmas Tree Lane 2017

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula

http://www.habitativ.org/christmastreelane

Another sign of the season, Christmas Trees! Twenty professionally designed Christmas are being raffled at the Promenade Temecula to benefit the work of the Inland Valley division of Habitat for Humanity. Tickets for the magnificently decorated trees are only one dollar; 25 tickets for 20-dollars.

For more information, take a look at the website: http://www.habitativ.org/christmastreelane

Enchanted: Forest of Light

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

818 949 4200

http://www.DescansoGardens.org

Now, this is a DIFFERENT kind of tree decorating! This is ENCHANTED: FOREST LIGHT at Descanso Gardens in La Canada – Flintridge. .

This is a night time experience, featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most special areas of Descanso Gardens.

Please keep in mind ENCHANTED is a rain or shine event.

For advance ticket reservation information, you must check the website at: descansogardens.org

