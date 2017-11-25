Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Paramount Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One woman was dead and at least two others were hurt following a traffic collision in Paramount early Saturday morning, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans and Orange avenues, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The name and age of the deceased victim were unknown, and investigators were still working to determine exactly what happened.

The vehicles involved were a white GMC truck and black Honda Civic. Detectives suspected that one ran a red light, though they did not say which.

The drivers of both vehicles were men, and each was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Footage from the scene showed emotional loved ones weeping and they surveyed the wreckage.

No further details were immediately available.