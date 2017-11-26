1 Dead, 5 Others Injured Following Hit-and-Run Crash on 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was dead and five others, including two children, were injured in a crash along the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar early Sunday morning, officials said.

At least three vehicles were involved in the collision, and the driver of one of the cars fled the scene before authorities could arrive, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matthew Lentz.

It was still unclear what led to the crash, which occurred just after 3 a.m. near the interchange with the 57 Freeway. But witnesses told the CHP that the driver of a dark-colored Honda CRV who abandoned his car on the freeway and left on foot was seen speeding and driving erratically a short time before.

CHP officers were "actively looking for that individual," Lentz said.

Among the other vehicles involved was a Chevy Malibu carrying two adults, a young child and a 1-year-old; one of the adults was killed, while the other adult and children were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

Two other adults in a pickup were also injured and transported for treatment. Officials did not provide details on the survivors' conditions.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for a time Sunday morning but reopened around 7 a.m.

CHP was continuing its investigation and no further details were immediately available.