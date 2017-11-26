23-Year-Old Man Shot by Anaheim Police During Domestic Violence Investigation

Police in Anaheim were investigating a 23-year-old man accused of domestic violence when the suspect was shot by police Saturday afternoon.

A crime report had been filed against the man Friday afternoon, but officers were unable to respond to the scene that day before the man fled, according to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department.

He was wanted for allegedly inflicting corporal punishment on a spouse or cohabitant.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, officials were alerted that the suspect was sleeping in an apartment on the 900 block of Citron Street, police said.

While officers were searching the residence, they attempted to make contact with the man in the bedroom he was believed to be sleeping in. That’s when he was shot by police, the department said.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, and officers did not provide details on how many shots were fired or how many officers fired their weapon. It was also unclear whether the suspect was armed.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The injuries he received were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Anaheim police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.