Around 100 Guns Stolen From San Fernando Valley Storage Unit

Officials are investigating after a gun owner said roughly 100 firearms were stolen from their storage facility near Sylmar.

The gun were discovered missing Saturday morning from their unit at Storage Etc., located at 12087 Lopez Canyon Road in an unincorporated part of the Angeles Forest region of Los Angeles County, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Slater.

The victim was still tallying inventory but believed more than 100 weapons could be missing, mostly revolvers and semi-automatic handguns, Slater said.

The crime came to light after Storage Etc. notified the unit’s renter that their lock had been tampered with, officials said.

Authorities had not yet identified a suspect.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s department at 818-248-3464, or submit an anonymous tip via 800-222-8477.