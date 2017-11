Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tipster took us to the spot many believe serves the best pastrami sandwich this side of New York City. This edition aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Sunday, November 19th. 2017.

Brent's Deli

19565 Parthenia St, Northridge, CA 91324

2799 Townsgate Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361

http://www.brentsdeli.com/