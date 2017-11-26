Juvenile Suspected of Setting Home on Fire in Pico Rivera Still At Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A house was ablaze in Pico Rivera Sunday evening and officials believe arson may have been the cause, with a juvenile suspected in the alleged crime still at large, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

The fire happened at around 5 p.m. at a house in the 5200 block of Calico Avenue and while law enforcement has only confirmed that the person suspected of arson is a juvenile, neighbors have told KTLA the suspect is actually the 14-year-old son of a woman who lives in that home with him and another son of hers.

The suspect, believed to be a teen, allegedly doused the back of the house with gasoline and set it ablaze after some sort of family dispute, according to local fire officials.

Video of the scene shows flames bursting from the windows, and footage of the scene afterward shows the house with black scorched marks. The blaze could be seen rising from the top of the home, a witness named Javier Ortiz told KTLA.

Roberta Espinosa, a neighbor who said she sold the now-burnt home to the woman, said the woman is a single mom and seamstress who works out of her home.

At around 10 p.m., hours following the fire and after officers established a perimeter in the area to locate the suspect, L.A. County Sheriff's officials said the suspect was still not in custody. Espinosa said she saw the boy taken into custody, but that information was not confirmed by law enforcement.