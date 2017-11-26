L.A. Has No Central System for Tracking Sexual Harassment Claims by City Workers

With more than 45,000 employees, the city of Los Angeles is one of the largest employers in Southern California.

Despite its size, the city has no centralized method for tracking sexual harassment complaints lodged against its workers. Nor are managers required to report such claims to the city’s Personnel Department.

With dozens of different departments and a fragmented reporting system, two members of the Los Angeles City Council want to examine the city’s process for reporting abusive and inappropriate behavior.

Council members Paul Krekorian and Nury Martinez have suggested that the city create a phone hotline and website for city employees and the public to use to make sexual harassment complaints against city workers.