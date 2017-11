Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles International Airport saw plenty of crowds and heavy traffic on nearby roadways Sunday night as people made their way home from the Thanksgiving holiday, which saw the highest volume of travelers — over 50 million Americans going 50 miles or more away from home — in over 10 years, according to AAA estimates.

John Fengolio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on November 26, 2017.