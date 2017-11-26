Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, November 26th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday!

The holiday season is here. If you're looking for unusual gift ideas, here are some unique "Gayle on the Go" suggestions.

Enjoy!

-0-

#Holiday100 Pet Adoption Marathon @ 10am

Best Friends Pet Adoption & Spay & Neuter Center

15321 Brand Boulevard

Mission Hills

la.bestfriends.org/holiday100

Best Friends in Los Angeles is holding an adoption marathon. Fees for the first one-hundred animals adopted during this weekend are dramatically reduced to just $10. Each adoption includes a free ID tag, bag of pet food, and one month of pet insurance.

The facility has 400 dogs, cats, kittens and puppies from which to choose; each pet is spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. All of the dogs and cats at Best Friends Pet Adoption & Spay/Neuter Center originally came from Los Angeles Animal Services. So, every time we adopt a pet from Best Friends, we’re potentially saving two lives: the pet we take home and the one who now has space to come to Best Friends from one of the city shelters.

The Best Friends Pet Adoption Center & Spay/Neuter Center is located at 15321 Brand Boulevard, Mission Hills. For more information, visit la.bestfriends.org or call (818) 643-3989.

-0-

Most Wanted Holiday Toys 2017

Time to Play Magazine

http://www.ttpm.com

TIME TO PLAY MAGAZINE reviews more than ten-thousand toys of the nearly 200-thousand toys on the market ever year! TTPM toy expert Chris Byrne says from the simples to the most sophisticated, these are among the most wanted:

If you want to review the complete list of TIME TO PLAY MAGAZINE’S MOST WANTED TOYS OF 2017, CHECK THE WEBSITE: ttpm.com/mostwanted

-0-

Museum Store Sunday

museumstoresunday.org

You might want to put the Japanese American National Museum, the Craft and Folk Art Museum, the Long Beach Museum of Art as well as the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium on your Sunday holiday shopping list. That’s because they are among the long list of museums participating in MUSEUM STORE SUNDAY. For the complete list of more than six-hundred participating museum stores, offering one-of-a-kind gifts, explore the web site museumstoressunday.org

-0-

Christmas Tree Lane 2017

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula

http://www.habitativ.org/christmastreelane

Another sign of the season, Christmas Trees! Twenty professionally designed Christmas are being raffled at the Promenade Temecula to benefit the work of the Inland Valley division of Habitat for Humanity. Tickets for the magnificently decorated trees are only one dollar; 25 tickets for 20-dollars.

For more information, take a look at the website: http://www.habitativ.org/christmastreelane

-0-

86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade @ 5pm

Starting at Hollywood Boulevard & Orange Drive

Hollywood

866 727 2331

http://www.thehollywoodchristmasparade.org

This is a definite sign of the season. The Hollywood Christmas Parade!

Erik Estrada and Laura McKenzie host the 86th anniversary of this historic parade.

The grand marshal of the two hour holiday extravaganza is Surgeon Dr. Oz well known for his own talk show host in addition to his medical work at Columbia University.

Oh! There’s Santa! A sign of the season. It’s Sunday! “Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

-0-0-0-