Video Shows Truck Crash Into Gym in Broad Daylight in Playa Del Rey

A white pick-up truck crashed into a gym in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Sunday, with video showing the vehicle land in the middle of an exercise area there.

Surveillance footage from the gym, Real Fitness, shows the truck bust through the walls and fly onto the floor where a man can be seen standing just seconds before. Debris is seen flying around the truck as it lands on the gym floor.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning when the driver of the truck lost control due to an unknown medical condition, an LAPD official said. No one was injured but the driver, who suffered minimal wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and is said to be around 30 to 40 years old. Officials did not have further information on his condition.

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this article.