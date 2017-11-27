Bali Airport Closes for Another Day Amid Fears of Further Volcano Eruptions

A smoking Bali volcano has halted flights for another day as Indonesian emergency authorities continue widespread evacuations on Tuesday ahead of another possible eruption.

Almost 30,000 people have already left the area around Mount Agung since it began erupting on Saturday, spewing clouds of ash reaching as high as 9,100 meters (at least 5.6 miles).

Clouds of smoke continued to pour from the crater Tuesday morning, with authorities remaining on the highest alert level possible in anticipation of another, larger eruption.

Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management maintained a Level 4 alert, mandating no public activities within 10 kilometers of the peak.

Arie Ahsanurrohim, spokesman for Bali’s largest airport, Ngurah Rai, announced early Tuesday morning flights would be grounded for another day over fears of volcanic ash.

All flights out of the airport are grounded until 7 a.m. local time Wednesday. More than 50,000 domestic and international passengers have already been stranded by the eruption.

Bali is a popular tourist destination in eastern Indonesia which sees more than a million visitors from Australia every year, as well as hundreds of thousands from around the region, including China.

Tourists spoke to CNN of the travel chaos caused by the volcano, with some unable to leave Bali for three days.

Ash began spewing from Agung after it erupted three times on Saturday, beginning at around 5:30 p.m. local time. More eruptions followed on Sunday, with a “medium-pressure” event in the early evening.