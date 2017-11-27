Cal Mare Restaurant With Chef Adam Sobel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef/Partner Adam Sobel joined us live with a taste of his new restaurant Cal Mare. Cal Mare is an homage to the coast of Italy and Southern California from chef/partner Adam Sobel in collaboration with Michael Mina and MINA Group. Located on the ground floor of the newly designed Beverly Center in Los Angeles, the restaurant celebrates the best of coastal Italian cuisine while featuring California’s bountiful ingredients. The menu highlights seafood from both the Mediterranean and Pacific Ocean, as well as fresh handmade pastas and brick oven pizzas. Cal Mare is located at 8500 Beverly Blvd on the ground level of the Beverly Center on the La Cienega side. For more information, visit the website or call 424.332.4595