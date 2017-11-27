Calaveras County Man Arrested After Refusing to Explain Why He Had Human Skull in Trunk of Vehicle

A Calaveras County man was arrested last week after refusing to explain why he had a human skull in the trunk of his car, officials said.

An Angels Camp police officer pulled over a vehicle after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to the a news release.

Joshua Davis, 41, of Murphys, California, was apparently in the passenger seat, but had previously been driving the vehicle, police said, and he refused to identify himself.

The officer noticed that Davis’ driving privileges had been suspended and eventually found methamphetamine behind the fuel door of the vehicle and a human skull in a bag in the trunk.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of violating his probation, driving on a suspended license, possession of meth and disturbing or removing human remains.

No further details about the incident were released.

The Calaveras County Coroner’s Office took the skull and will be investigating the identity of the person along with where the skull came from.