L.A. Auto Show #1/ Honda & Acura

Gayle Anderson was live in Torrance with Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Autotrader, to begin her weeklong series of reports spotlight the 2017 L.A. AUTO SHOW.

Monday, Gayle learned from Mr. Moody about the incredible Honda design center based right here in Southern California. The facility is responsible for many of the new Honda’s we will see at the auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center; among them the 2017 Acura NSX and the 2018 Acura TLX, both designed in Southern California.

Brian Moody

Executive Editor

Autotrader



Friday, December 1st, 2017 through Sunday, December 10th, 2017

Los Angeles Auto Show @ 9AM

L.A. Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

213 -743- 6250

***PLEASE NOTE THIS YEAR'S NEW BAG POLICY

