The 2018 Rose Parade theme is “Making A Difference”. We want to hear from you! Nominate someone who is making a difference – a family member, close friend, or even yourself. Tell us about the good work being done to help others and upload a photo or two showing these good deeds, along with some other info about your nominee. The winner will receive a 2018 Rose Parade VIP Package, including limo transportation to the parade and grandstand seats. Good luck!

Having trouble seeing the entry form? Try clicking or tapping here.

KTLA LLC PRESENTS

“MAKING A DIFFERENCE 2017”

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

CONTEST DATES

The Contest begins at 12:00:01 a.m. PT on November 27, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on December 10, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). Any entries not received within the Contest Period will be disqualified.

ELIGIBILITY

This Contest is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 13 or older as of November 27, 2017, and who have not won a prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Contest Period. These eligibility requirements apply to both entrants and the nominated parties. Employees of KTLA, Tournament of Roses (“Prize Provider”), and of other media companies (including radio and television), and such employees’ immediate family (defined, as spouse, parents, children, and siblings) or household members are not eligible to enter the Contest.

HOW TO ENTER

During the Contest, go to http://www.ktla.com/difference and accurately complete and submit the online form, including your name, your telephone number, your e-mail address, your nominee’s name, nominee’s telephone number, Facebook/Twitter/Instagram accounts (if public and only if consented to by the nominee and if otherwise applicable), and a short statement (no more than 50 words) telling how the person you are nominating has made a positive difference in the lives of others and/or in their community (the “Essay”). You may also upload least one digital photograph of the nominee, if so consented to by Nominee. (Collectively, the entry information, Essay, and the Photos will be referred to as the “Entry Materials”). A person may nominate himself/herself. Nominees should be personally known by the nominating party; Parties nominating must make the party being nominated aware that they are being nominated for the Contest and the information included as part of the entry. Each entrant must also have a valid email account in order for the Entry Materials to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Photos must be in either .jpeg or .gif format, and each Photo’s file size cannot exceed 200 kilobytes. Photos that are altered or electronically enhanced in order to substantially misrepresent the nominee or the subject matter will not be considered and will be disqualified. The Essay must be in English. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the entrant. The information submitted (but not the Essays or Photos) becomes the property of KTLA and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person and per email address. Multiple entries from the same person or email address will be disqualified. KTLA is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, or misdirected entries, which will be disqualified, or for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

By submitting an Essay and Photo, each entrant represents and warrants that no laws were broken in the creation of the Essay or Photo; that the Essay and Photo are the entrant’s own original creations or that the entrant otherwise has all rights necessary to submit the Essay and Photo; and that the Essay and Photo do not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), do not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, do not contain unsafe, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violate any applicable laws. Entries that include Essays and/or Photos that do not comply with these Official Rules will be disqualified. KTLA reserves the right to disqualify those entries that contain offensive or inappropriate material, that are deemed by KTLA to be unsuitable, or that KTLA believes could subject it to a claim or litigation. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold KTLA and other Released Parties harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. By entering, entrants grant to KTLA an unlimited, non-exclusive, royalty-free right and license to publish Entry Materials (including Essays and Photos) and derivative works based thereon in any medium now known or hereafter invented, for editorial and commercial purposes, in perpetuity, without any right of approval or payment for entrants. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their Essays and Photos, and the publication of their Essays and Photos as part of this Contest will not limit their use and ability to further market the Essays and/or Photos. KTLA reserves the right (but is not obligated) to post Essays and Photos online at http://www.ktla.com or broadcast the Essays and Photos on KTLA Channel 5.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

On or about Monday, December 11, 2017, a judging panel composed of KTLA staff and/or persons designated by KTLA (“the Judges”) will evaluate all entries. The Judges will select between five and ten entries as Finalists from among all valid entries received based on receiving the highest scores pursuant to the following judging criteria:

55% – Quality and compelling nature of Essay 25% – Nature and quality of nominee’s good deeds, as depicted in the Essay 20% – Potential to represent KTLA’s brand well

KTLA may (but is not required to) contact Finalists and/or their nominees to inform them of their status.

On or about Tuesday, December 12, 2017, a judging panel composed of KTLA staff and/or persons designated by KTLA (“the Judges”) will re-evaluate all Finalist entries based on the same scoring standard as set forth above. The Judges will select one Finalist entry as the Finalist Winner from all Finalist entries selected, based on receiving the highest scores upon re-evaluation, pursuant to the criteria listed above. The nominee submitted in the winning entry will be the Winner of this Contest (“Contest Winner”), and will receive the Prize listed below.

If there is a tie, the Finalist Winner will be determined by the highest score on criterion c) above. If the selected Contest Winner is not eligible, fails to sign and return the Release (defined below) by the deadline established by KTLA, LLC that will be made known to the Finalist and Contest Winners(“Sponsor”), declines the prize, or the person who submitted the original winning entry is found not to be in compliance with these Official Rules, the Contest Winner’s status as such will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner selected by KTLA from the next highest score from all remaining Finalist Entries according to the criteria listed above. KTLA will attempt to notify the Contest and Finalist Winners by telephone or by email.

THE PRIZE

The Contest Winner will receive the following (“the Prize”):

Four tickets valid for admission to bleacher seating on Colorado Blvd. at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2018 (the “Parade”).

Round-trip ground transportation for the Contest Winner and three guests between the Contest Winner’s home and the Parade.

The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of the Prize is $400.00. If the actual retail value of the Prize is less than this amount, the difference, if any, will not be awarded to the winner. Contest Winner is solely responsible for any and all expenses not expressly described above, including but not limited to meals, beverages, and souvenirs.

Neither Sponsor nor Prize Provider will be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the Tournament of Roses any other entity providing services and accommodations to winner.

The Contest Winner (or parent or legal guardian of the Contest Winner) may be required to present valid identification, and the Contest Winner (or parent of legal guardian of the Contest Winner) and his or her guests (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is a minor) may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (the “Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the Prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the Prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the Winner to meet any deadlines established by the Sponsor in this Contest will result in forfeiture of the Prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, cancel or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, it will determine the winner by applying the criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the Contest termination. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Contest, Sponsor will post notice on the official Contest website. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in the online entries may be used by KTLA-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. The Contest is subject to KTLA’s privacy policy, found at www.ktla.com/privacypolicy and KTLA’s Terms of Service, found at www.ktla.com/termsofservice.

By entering, entrants agree that Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s decisions on all matters relating to this Contest and the Prize are final, binding and incontestable. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

Winner is responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize.

No element of the Prize is replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right, but will have no obligation, to substitute the Prize, or any portion thereof, with a prize or prize element of equivalent or greater value, in their sole discretion, if the Prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the airfare documents.

By participating in the Contest, Entrants agree: (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, directors, agents and employees of each of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind arising out of the entrant’s participation in this Contest, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize (or any element thereof) and any Prize-related activity and travel, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage or any other loss or injury of any kind; (b) entrant will not seek, and under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain, an award of, and entrant waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (d) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs; (e) Sponsor and its licensees will have the right to use the entrant’s and nominee’s name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness in any and all media for promotional purposes in connection with the Contest without further compensation or notice; and (f) as a condition of receiving the Prize, the winner and travel companion, within seven days after being notified by Sponsor, must provide valid state-issued identification, fill out and sign an IRS Form W-9 and execute Sponsor’s prepared form of Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Agreement, containing the foregoing provisions, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the Prize. By accepting the prize in the Contest, the Winner also agrees to the terms and conditions contained in these rules.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor and Prize Provider in connection with this Contest, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflicts of law rules or provisions.

COPY OF OFFICIAL RULES/NAME OF WINNER

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “MAKING A DIFFERENCE 2017”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Requests must be received by March 31, 2017.

PRIZE PROVIDER

Pasadena Tournament of Roses, 391 South Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, CA, 91184

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. KTLA is solely responsible for administration of this Contest.