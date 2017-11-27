Mother, Daughter Killed on Thanksgiving After Car Hits Black Bear in Rural Northern California

A mother was killed along with one of her two young children on Thanksgiving when their car collided with a black bear in rural Northern California, the California Highway Patrol said.

Sarah Rae Rohde, 27, of Copperopolis was going between 55 and 60 mph westbound on State Route 4 in Vallecito about 6 p.m. Thursday when a black bear walked into the two-lane road in front of her car, the CHP said. Rohde’s 19-month old daughter Ariana Harris and 4-year-old son Julian Harris were both in the vehicle.

The force of the collision launched the bear through the front windshield and caused a “major intrusion into the passenger compartment of the vehicle,” the CHP said in a news release. Rohde and her daughter were killed.

“It just seems like a freak accident, I don’t know how to reconcile that in my head,” Rohde’s fiancé, Dajon Harris, told KTXL. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same.”

