Mother Killed by Suspected DUI Driver While Trying to Remove Child From Car Seat in North Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 22-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence in North Hills when he crashed into six parked vehicles, killing a mother and critically wounding the young child she was trying to remove from a car seat, was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said Monday.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday as the driver was traveling in the 8800 block of North Woodley Avenue in a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Ruth Chinchilla, a 34-year-old resident of North Hills, was in the street attempting to remove a child from a car seat when the driver of the pickup truck, identified as 22-year-old Jose Macias, lost control of his vehicle and slammed into them, the Police Department stated.

The pickup truck damaged a total of six parked vehicles during the incident.

Chinchilla was pronounced dead at the scene and the child, who is about 2-years-old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Macias, who was also believed to be speeding at the time of the crash, was taken into custody.

“We made a determination that it’s a second-degree murder arrest,” LAPD Detective Bill Bustos said. “We do believe impairment was a factor.”

Family members said the young girl, Ashley, had suffered broken bones and internal bleeding.

The family had just returned from visiting a family member when the crash occurred, according to a relative.

Chinchilla’s husband had already entered the home after removing another child from the vehicle.

Chinchilla’s teenage son had also just exited the vehicle and was not hurt.