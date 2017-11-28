Sheriff’s Deputy Hospitalized After Being Shot in Santa Clarita: LASD

A deputy has been taken to a hospital after being struck by gunfire in a shooting that also left a person described as a suspect wounded in Santa Clarita Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about what led up to the shooting, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 21300 block of Bottle Tree Lane.

The incident appeared to take place at an apartment complex, video from the scene showed.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, but is expected to survive, according to sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro.

The suspect was treated at the scene before also being taken to a hospital, authorities said. His or her condition was not immediately known, Navarro said.

In a tweet sent shortly after 11 p.m., the department warned people to stay away from the area amid an active scene and search. It was not immediately clear if they were looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Navarro said investigators were still gathering information, and no additional details were immediately being released.

