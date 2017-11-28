During the sentencing phase of the trial for Isauro Aguirre, the man convicted of torturing and killing his girlfriend's young son Gabriel Fernandez in 2013, Gabriel's father testified before the court on Tuesday. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 28, 2017.
Father of Slain 8-Year-Old Gabriel Fernandez Testifies in Convicted Killer’s Sentencing Hearing
