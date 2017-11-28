L.A. Auto Show #2 – Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown with Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Autotrader, to continue her weeklong series of reports spotlighting the 2017 L.A. AUTO SHOW.
Tuesday, Gayle learned from Mr. Moody about the new alternative fuel vehicles being produced by Nissan, Toyota, Chrysler, Acrimoto, and Bollinger.
Brian Moody
Executive Editor, Autotrader
Friday, December 1st, 2017 through Sunday, December 10th, 2017
Los Angeles Auto Show @ 9am
L.A. Convention Center
1201 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 743-6250
help@laautoshow.com
***PLEASE NOTE THIS YEAR’S LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW – NEW -- BAG POLICY:
The NEW BAG POLICY
If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.