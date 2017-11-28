L.A. Auto Show #2 – Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown with Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Autotrader, to continue her weeklong series of reports spotlighting the 2017 L.A. AUTO SHOW.

Tuesday, Gayle learned from Mr. Moody about the new alternative fuel vehicles being produced by Nissan, Toyota, Chrysler, Acrimoto, and Bollinger.

Brian Moody

Executive Editor, Autotrader

Friday, December 1st, 2017 through Sunday, December 10th, 2017

Los Angeles Auto Show @ 9am

L.A. Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 743-6250

help@laautoshow.com

***PLEASE NOTE THIS YEAR’S LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW – NEW -- BAG POLICY:

The NEW BAG POLICY

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.