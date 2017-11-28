Man Accused of Stealing Ferrari With Keys Inside Caught After Asking for Gas Money at O.C. Mobil Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who allegedly stole a more than $300,000 Ferrari from an Orange County service center was apprehended after asking for money to buy gas at a Mobil Station in Santa Ana, the vehicle's owner's boyfriend told KTLA Tuesday night.

The ordeal began in mid-October, after the car was dropped off at the Ferrari and Maserati of Newport Beach service center in Costa Mesa.

Edward York, whose girlfriend owned the vehicle, said that they had dropped the car to get serviced. But when he went to pick up the pricey vehicle the next day, it was nowhere to be found.

“I was sitting there for about an hour … and then they come and say, ‘Sir, your car’s been stolen," he said.

Staff at the center apparently realized the vehicle was gone only after looking through security video, according to York.

“It had been missing for nearly 27 hours before anyone even noticed it was stolen,” he said.

According to York, the suspect walked into the service center, found the keys on the Ferrari’s seat and then drove away.

By the time it was discovered at the gas station two weeks later, the car had been trashed. York described the damage, saying the underneath was “ripped to shred,” the paddle shifters had been torn out and the dashboard had also been "chopped." Inside, the car was dirty and covered in vomit.

Police approached the alleged thief after he was asked for money to purchase the gas for the exotic car, the Los Angeles Times reported. He also didn't appear to know how to put the gasoline in the vehicle.

“After running away from the vehicle, the suspect was arrested behind the bushes at the entrance to the Holiday Inn,” Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, told the Times.

Israel Perez Rangel, 38, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of vehicle theft, grand theft auto and vandalism, according to the newspaper, which also reported that the suspect had a lengthy criminal record.

Meanwhile, York said he was disappointed with the way the service center responded, saying they “did nothing.” KTLA has reached out for comment but had not heard back by the time this report aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10.

York's girlfriend has received a check from her insurance company and bought a new car, albeit not a Ferrari.