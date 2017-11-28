Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar Among Nominees for 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”

Singer Andra Day revealed the nominations in four categories: record of the year, song of the year (which goes to the writers), best new artist and album of the year.

The Latin single “Despacito” keeps its winning streaking alive by snagging nominations for both song of the year and record of the year.

Rapper Jay-Z scored nominations in those two categories as well as album of the year for “4:44.”

Joining “Despacito” and “4:44” as song of the year nominees were “Issues,” “1-800-273-8255,” and “That’s What I Like.”

In addition to “4:44,” “Awaken, My Love!” by Childish Gambino, “DAMN” by Kendrick Lamar, “Melodrama” by Lorde and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars were nominated for best album.

In the record of the year category, “Redbone” by Childish Gambino, “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars joined “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber and “The Story Of O.J.” by Jay-Z.

Best new artist nominees are Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA.

For the first time, all voting members will cast their their awards votes online rather than by paper ballot.

The full list of nominees can be found at Grammy.com.

The Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.