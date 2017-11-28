Officials Install Video Cameras at Trump’s Border Wall Project, Citing ‘Threat Environment’

In the weeks before construction was to begin on eight prototypes for President Trump’s border wall, Customs and Border Protection officials ordered a video surveillance system to help authorities guard the project, according to a recently released federal document.

Mario Villarreal, the field office division chief for Customs and Border Protection, walks near the border wall prototypes that were built east of San Ysidro on the border of Mexico, shown here on Nov. 20, 2017. (Credit: K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

The remote video surveillance system moved forward without competitive bidding, added to an existing contract held by General Dynamics.

How much it cost is not known. A document published on a federal government website on Nov. 16 — two months after the decision was made to use it — blacked out the price.

It was approved under a no-bid process because the agency decided it had to install the system immediately, just before construction was to begin on Sept. 26. The normal bidding process would take weeks, the notice said.

