Paralyzed Dog Named ‘Tiger’ Receives Wheelchair, Needs New Home

A dog named “Tiger” who was recently rescued and fitted with a wheelchair by a Santa Monica organization was looking for a new home on Tuesday.

The Fuzzy Pet Foundation gave Tiger, a 7-year-old male corgi-Chihuahua, a customized wheelchair this week.

The group said the dog’s original owners abandoned him at a local veterinarian’s office after learning that he may not walk again after receiving surgery for a slipped disc. The veterinarian then contacted The Fuzzy Pet Foundation for help.

Besides paralysis in his hind legs and mild incontinence, Tiger has a “clean bill of health” and is ready for a new home, according to the foundation.

“It may take us a while to find a forever home for a special-needs dog like Tiger,” Sheila Choi, The Fuzzy Pet Foundation’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “He may or may not ever walk again, but he appears so comfortable and happy in his new wheelchair. We aren’t giving up on him.”

The group has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Tiger’s rehabilitation.