SUV Hits, Critically Injures 14-Year-Old Boy at Crosswalk Outside San Juan Capistrano High School

A teenager was critically injured after being hit by an SUV Tuesday morning at a crosswalk outside a high school in San Juan Capistrano.

The incident happened on Avenida La Pata and Stallion Ridge near San Juan Hills High School around 7:30 a.m.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was transported to a hospital while the driver of the SUV remained on the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators weren't suspecting DUI, officials said.

Some residents weren't shocked, saying for years they've complained to city and school officials about the crosswalk, where there is no speed bump, street light or a crossing guard.

"Just recently, in October, we had another kid that got hit," parent Casey Elliott said. "We’ve set up every red flag or alarm that we can."

A parent sent a letter about that incident to county, city and school officials, residents said.

"All we get is a typical generic answer, you know, 'We’ll look into it, we'll work on it,'" John Han said. "It's frustrating."

The school is in talks with city council members and city staff about the crosswalk, Ryan Burris from the Capistrano Unified School District said.