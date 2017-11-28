BREAKING: Deputy in Unknown Condition After Being Shot in Santa Clarita: LASD

Woman Says She Was Sexually Assaulted at South Pasadena Massage Envy

Posted 11:32 PM, November 28, 2017, by

A day after reports surfaced that Massage Envy was facing sexual assault allegations from more than 180 women, a woman told KTLA she was assaulted by a male therapist at a South Pasadena location earlier this year. Kareen Wynter reports from Pasadena for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 28, 2017.

Related stories