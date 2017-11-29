Body of Missing Santa Barbara Teen Found Near Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park

The body of a teenager who went missing last week in Yosemite National Park has been found, officials said Wednesday.

Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, was last seen the morning of Nov. 22 in Santa Barbara, park officials said. His vehicle was found that evening in Glacier Point in the national park.

After an extensive search using dogs, park rangers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, Hernandez’s body was found Tuesday night in the Glacier Point area, said park spokesman Scott Gediman.

Hernandez’s family was notified and his body was recovered Wednesday afternoon, Gediman said.

MISSING PERSON: Gerardo Cruz Hernandez

If you were in the area of Glacier Point on Wednesday, November 22 OR have any information about Gerardo, please call 209/379-1992.

Hispanic male, 18, 5'7", 120 lbs. Tattoo on right wrist. Last seen wearing white “Nike Air Force 1” sneakers. pic.twitter.com/Q2GvKiH4xL — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) November 24, 2017