Body of Missing Santa Barbara Teen Found Near Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park

The body of a teenager who went missing last week in Yosemite National Park has been found, officials said Wednesday.
Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, was last seen the morning of Nov. 22 in Santa Barbara, park officials said. His vehicle was found that evening in Glacier Point in the national park.
After an extensive search using dogs, park rangers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, Hernandez’s body was found Tuesday night in the Glacier Point area, said park spokesman Scott Gediman.
Hernandez’s family was notified and his body was recovered Wednesday afternoon, Gediman said.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.
37.730424 -119.573650