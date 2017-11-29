× California Sues for-Profit Ashford University, Accuses ‘Nightmare’ Online School of Ripping Off Students

As the Trump administration backs away from Obama-era efforts to crack down on for-profit colleges, California is taking a step into the regulatory void.

On Monday, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra announced at a news conference in San Francisco that the state is suing for-profit Ashford University and its parent company Bridgepoint Education. The state has accused the online-only school of misleading students about its tuition costs, burying them in student loan debt and offering little of value in return.

Ashford has an enrollment of about 43,000 students, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, which published an investigation of the university earlier this month. It called the school “a poster child for the ills of the for-profit college sector.”

Becerra described Ashford as a “nightmare” for students. It is “an institution that professed to provide higher education but was making a ton of money instead,” he said.

