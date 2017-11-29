Customize Your Fashion With Frilly.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-founder Jenni Ni joined us live to show off customizable high end fashion looks from Frilly.com. Frilly is a revolutionary digital destination for made-to-order, customizable, high-end fashion. Using their proprietary, 3-D rendering and simulation technology, they bring garments to life in real-time. Customers are able to design their own pieces, on screen, to their unique specifications. In a world of cookie cutter styles and me-too mentalities, Frilly believes that fashion is a tool for true individual expression. For more information, click HERE or follow them on Instagram @thefrilly.