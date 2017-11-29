Garrison Keillor Fired by Minnesota Public Radio Over Claims of Sexual Misconduct

Minnesota Public Radio said Wednesday that it is cutting ties with Garrison Keillor because of “allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him.”

In a statement, MPR said it is “terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor and his private media companies.”

Keillor, 75, retired from his show “A Prairie Home Companion” last year. He created the show in 1974.

MPR said that it was notified of the allegations last month, and that they related to his conduct while he was responsible for production of “A Prairie Home Companion.”

A spokesman for Keillor did not immediately answer a request for comment from CNNMoney.