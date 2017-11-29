Homicide Detectives Investigate Death of Man Stabbed at Walmart Parking in Temecula

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person at a parking lot outside a Walmart in Temecula, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to the scene at a Walmart in the 32200 block of Temecula Parkway, sheriff’s officials said.

A call came in at about 12:15 p.m. about a suspected assault with a deadly weapon, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Some sort of “altercation” between two men led up to the incident, sheriff’s officials said in a news release, and it started outside the Walmart and moved into the store’s parking lot. One of the men suffered a stab wound and was treated at the scene and then taken for medical care, but he later died, officials said.

A man described as a person of interest was detained, and in a news release, sheriff’s officials said there are “no outstanding suspects in this incident.”

The department also cleared up some speculation on social media about the violent incident, which some claimed had to do with parking. Sheriff’s officials said “this was not a dispute regarding a parking stall,” in a news release.

