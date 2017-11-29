Kacey Montoya, Paramedic Sabrina Somma Launch Dog Rescue K911ResQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA's Kacey Montoya has started a nonprofit with paramedic Sabrina Somma with the mission of helping dogs in urgent need and rehabilitating the unwanted, including seniors, to find them loving homes. K911ResQ wants to prevent dogs from ending up in shelters by providing assistance to low-income pet owners with vet bills.

The organization will also raise money for a mobile spay and neuter clinic – called Fix’n Fidos – to provide surgeries and other services to those in need.

The K911ResQ launch party is set for noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Cosmic Brewery, 20316 Gramercy Place in Torrance.

More information about Kacey's group is here: K911ResQ.com