L.A. Auto Show #3 the New Domestic & Import Vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown with Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Auto-trader, to continue her week long series of reports spotlighting the 2017 L.A. AUTO SHOW. Wednesday, Gayle learned from Mr. Moody about what’s new from Hyundai, Buick, Jaguar, Subaru, and Land Rover.

Brian Moody

Executive Editor

Autotrader

Friday, December 1st, 2017 through Sunday, December 10th, 2017

Los Angeles Auto Show @ 9am

L.A. Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 743- 6250

***PLEASE NOTE THIS YEAR’S LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW – NEW -- BAG POLICY:

Los Angeles Auto Show

The NEW BAG POLICY

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.