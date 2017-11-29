Los Angeles Police Pursue Vehicle in the San Fernando Valley Area

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley area on Wednesday.

KTLA was first over the chase around 11:37 a.m. as the vehicle was speeding along surface streets in the Van Nuys area heading toward the 405 Freeway.

The car was driving erratically, nearly colliding with other vehicles on the road and a number of pedestrians who were in a crosswalk.

It appeared at least two people were in the vehicle, which looked like a Jeep and had damage to its roof. Around 11:43 a.m., a person in the passenger’s seat fell or jumped out of the vehicle and tumbled onto the road.

After that incident, the Jeep was seen smoking heavily, and the driver eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. After running for several blocks, the man was apprehended near Fulton Avenue and Victory Boulevard in Valley Glen by 11:46 a.m., aerial video showed.

It was not immediately clear where the pursuit began and what the vehicle’s occupants were wanted for.

