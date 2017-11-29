O.C. Goodwill Store, Nearby Businesses Evacuated After Hand Grenade Left in Box of Donations

Goodwill employees found a hand grenade in a box of donations left at a Placentia store Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

An unidentified elderly woman dropped off the box at the Goodwill at 1101 E. Imperial Highway, and when employees were sifting through the donations a short time later, they found the small bomb, according to the Placentia Police Department.

Officers evacuated nearby businesses as the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad responded to retrieve the grenade. The area was rendered safe about two hours later at 4 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Placentia police at (714) 993-8146.

