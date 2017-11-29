Police Seek Men Caught on Video Stealing $20K Worth of Belongings From El Segundo Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials are searching for two men caught on video in an El Segundo home burglary, police announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of McCarthy Court around 4:20 p.m. last Tuesday, Nov. 21, according to Sgt. Aaron Corkins with the El Segundo Police Department.

The home surveillance video first shows the men, whose faces are unmasked, peeping through a back door. The men then gain entry by shattering the sliding glass door at the rear of the home.

They spent about 10 minutes rummaging through the home, going from room to room, before one of them noticed the camera recording them. He is seen ripping the device out of the wall.

Even so, they made off with cash, jewelry and designer handbags and wallets worth more than $20,000, Corkins said.

The men fled in an older model, silver or gold Nissan Altima with a black hood. The car did not have a front license plate and its rear plate was paper, police said.

The homeowners came home about 15 to 20 minutes later to discover they had been robbed, according to Corkins.

Anyone who believes they recognize the men or has further information can contact Sgt. Corkins at 310-524-2271.