Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Deadly Crash on PCH in Malibu; Highway Closed

A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a deadly crash in Malibu Wednesday morning, prompting officials to close the highway in both directions.

The stolen car crashed near Latigo Canyon Road, in a wreck that involved at least three other vehicles, video from the scene showed about 8:15 a.m.

At least one person was killed in the crash, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed emergency crews airlifting one patient from the scene.

At least one of the vehicles caught fire following the collision, resulting in a small brush fire.

Officials closed the highway in both directions during the emergency response and investigation.

