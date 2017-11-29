× Ex-NYPD Detective Testifies He Had Sex With Witness Amid Investigation Into Robert Durst’s Missing Wife

Retired New York police Det. Michael Struk testified Wednesday that during his investigation into the disappearance of Robert Durst’s wife three decades ago he had sex with a witness.

Would you agree, a prosecutor asked, that your actions were “about as unprofessional as you could get?”

“Yes,” Struk responded.

The bombshell testimony came during a hearing in Los Angeles, where Durst is charged in a separate case — the 2000 slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman. Prosecutors allege that Durst killed Berman, a crime writer and the daughter of a mob boss, to keep her from telling authorities what what she knew about the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s wife, Kathleen.

