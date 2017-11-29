Sheriff’s Deputy Expected to Survive After Being Struck in Neck During Shootout in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy is expected to be OK after being shot in the neck during a shootout in Santa Clarita Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 21300 block of Bottletree Lane just after 10 p.m. when a woman reported two men had pointed a handgun at her as she was parking her car, Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

As they were searching the area, the deputies encountered one of the two suspects. The man began to shoot at the deputies and they returned fire, Mendoza said.

Both the suspect and one of the deputies were struck in the gunfire.

The deputy was hit in the neck in what Mendoza described as a “through and through” wound.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday morning, Mendoza said.

The unidentified suspect was struck in the torso and was in surgery. His condition was unknown, Mendoza said.

Authorities had listed the suspect’s condition as critical immediately following the shooting on Tuesday.

A search for the second suspect resulted in authorities detaining a man, who was speaking to authorities, Mendoza said.

The victim told authorities she did not know the suspects, but investigators believe they live in the apartment complex.

It was unclear why the men initially pointed the gun at the victim.

Thank you for all of your prayers for our deputy who was struck by gunfire last night in Newhall. He is expected to survive, and doing okay. pic.twitter.com/CAQVw5Y6lA — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 29, 2017