SoCal Gas Co. Investigating After Reports of Odors in West L.A. Area

The Southern California Gas Company said it is investigating reports of odors in the West Los Angeles area Wednesday night.

Crews responded about 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Overland Avenue, in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood, after receiving multiple reports of an odor in the area, according to Melissa Bailey, a spokeswoman for the company.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has also responded as crews work to determine the source, which was unknown as of 11 p.m, she said in an emailed statement.

KTLA has received multiple phone calls and tweets from people throughout the West L.A. area saying the odor smelled as if there had been a gas leak. The Gas Company has been unable to confirm whether that was the source, however.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.