Tech Tools for Entrepreneurs

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or running a small business, you have to stay one step ahead. Here are 3 handy tech tools that can help you with everything from online travel to networking.

Bumble Bizz

You might know Bumble as a dating app, but the company has built a new feature called Bumble Bizz that is dedicated to the professional world.

“Everything is about your network and building that,” explained Alex Williamson el-Effendi, Bumble’s Head of Brand. “It’s less about submitting a resume it’s more about just expanding your horizons and connecting with people one on one.”

Open the app and it will show you nearby professionals who are open to networking. And yes, men and women are welcome to join and use the feature, but in typical Bumble fashion, only women can make the first “move.” Just swipe to find a connection!

“So if you’re traveling, [you can] connect with people and have a cup of coffee and learn more about their career. It’s great for mentorship, it’s great for looking for a new job, it’s great for looking for a business partner,” said el Effendi.

Upside Travel

A new website called Upside Travel wants to make booking business travel easier – and no, you don’t have to fly in first or business to use it!

It was started by Jay Walker, the same guy who originally created Priceline.com!

“If you don’t have a corporate travel department and you’re buying your own business travel, you’re the upside customer,” explained Walker to me in a satellite interview.

Upside’s difference? Service like you would get if you had a corporate travel team behind you. Upside has a team of experts ready to help by phone, chat and more in case your flight is delayed or you need to make a change.

“Instead of having to wonder and wait in line with every other leisure passenger, you’re getting real customer service live on your mobile phone the entire trip. No charge!” said Walker.

If you book your flight and hotel together, Upside will toss in a gift card good at places like Amazon and other retailers. It doesn’t cost any extra to book on Upside, either.

Meteor Speed Test App

A good connection is vital to doing business on the road. You can check your signal speed with an app I love called Meteor.

It shows you how fast your internet is but also lets you see how your top apps will perform in that location. This way, you can know in advance if you can broadcast live on Facebook without any hiccups or download a large file from Dropbox without delay.

Meteor is free on iOS and Android.

