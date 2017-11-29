Teen Goes Missing While Shopping in Stockton Walmart on Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 16-year-old girl mysteriously disappeared while shopping with her parents at a Walmart in Stockton on Black Friday.

Jasmine Garcia's family have been searching for the teen since last Friday, when she was reporting missing from the Walmart on Hammer Lane, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

She was wearing pajamas and didn't have a phone, her wallet, ID or money.

"I just want her to come home, I just want her to be OK," Carmen Garcia, the teen's mother, told the station Monday night.

Garcia said she searched the store that night several times. When she couldn't find Jasmine, she called police.

She says it's what a Stockton police officer told her, after watching the store's surveillance video, that got her so concerned -- a detail that made it sound like Jasmine vanished.

"He goes, 'I'm just notifying you that it does show when you guys walk into the store, but it doesn't show, at any time, when she leaves,'" Garcia said. "For them to say they didn't see her come out, it just doesn't make sense. How can you come in a store and not come out?"

The Stockton Police Department says they did take a missing person's report for Jasmine, but her family worries they are not taking her disappearance seriously since Jasmine left home once before.

"I feel like they're not giving it the attention it deserves because of what happened before," the teen's cousin said.

They say the one time before, Jasmine packed a bag with clothes but came back home quickly.

Carmen's friends and even a few strangers met her to pass out flyers on Monday night.

"If she's out there, I just want her to know it's OK to come home," Garcia said.