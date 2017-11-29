Woman Dead in Apparent Hit-and-Run in Huntington Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was killed early Wednesday morning in what Huntington Beach police are calling the city's first hit-and-run of the year.

The victim was apparently struck around 12:40 a.m. by a car traveling northbound in the residential area of Seapoint Street, just north of Palm Avenue, according to Huntington Beach Police Officer Angela Bennett.

While the woman did suffer major trauma injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, no security cameras were placed in the area to capture the incident and no witnesses have come forward to corroborate, Bennett said.

“Investigators are still looking for any kind of witnesses or evidence that may be located on scene," she said. "Anyone who has video, we would definitely want them to give us a call.”

The incident was reported by a passerby who saw the woman's body lying in the road and stopped to alert authorities.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after officials responded.

Coroner's officials remained at the scene later Wednesday morning, attempting to identify the victim. They said she appeared to be between 30 and 50 years old.

Seapoint Street had been shut down for hours but was later reopened.

No further details were immediately available.