5 Women Accuse San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy of Sexual Misconduct When on Patrol

Two additional women have filed claims against the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department alleging sexual misconduct by a deputy who officials confirmed this week was already under criminal investigation.

The latest allegations raise to five the number of accusers who have filed legal claims involving Deputy Richard Fischer, 31. County officials are conducting both criminal and administrative investigations into Fischer’s conduct while on patrol.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Keim issued a brief statement Wednesday, saying: “The investigation is continuing.”

Fischer, who has not responded to multiple interview requests, has been on administrative leave from the sheriff’s department since early this month.

