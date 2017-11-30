× Baby Drowns After Getting Into Bucket in Sun Valley; Death Ruled Accidental: LAPD

A baby drowned Wednesday after managing to get into a maintenance worker’s bucket while his mother was at a fitness class in Sun Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred in the 12000 block of Saticoy Street earlier in the day, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im, who did not provide an exact time.

The infant’s mother, who was at a Zumba class, had placed her child down on the ground. The baby crawled away and climbed into the bucket, which contained a little bit of water and led to the infant drowning, Im said.

He couldn’t confirm the age, name or gender of the baby, but the Los Angeles Times reported the child was a 1-year-old boy.

His death has been ruled an accident, according to Im.

No further details were immediately released by LAPD.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.