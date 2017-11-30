Firefighters Find Gunshot Victim in Vehicle Parked Outside Burning South L.A. Building

Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in the Manchester Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday morning found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a parked vehicle.

Crews responded to the 8400 block of South Western Avenue shortly after a fire was reported at an apartment building about 8:42 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman said.

The fire was doused quickly and was contained to one unit, Bastman said.

No patients were found inside the building, but crews found a man with an apparent gunshot outside the building.

The unidentified man was transported after being found inside a parked vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mota said.

The gunshot victim, who was not conscious or breathing, is not believed to be connected with the fire, Mota said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.