Help Sought for Guinness World Record Holder ‘Norman the Scooter Dog’ After Cancer Diagnosis

He's a two-time Guinness world record holder who has been entertaining audiences for years. Now "Norman the Scooter Dog" needs help. The 8-year-old canine has been diagnosed with cancer and is being treated in West Los Angeles. But the cost of the care is becoming overwhelming for his owner. Kacey Montoya reports from West L.A. for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 29, 2017.

The Perseus Foundation has been trying to help supply enough platelets for Norman. They have had an anonymous donor agree to match every donation up to $10,000.

To donate through The Perseus Foundation:

http://www.caninetcellinfusion.info/contact

Be sure to type: Norman the Scooter Dog

Where it says-Add special instructions to the seller.

FOR MORE INFO ON NORMAN THE SCOOTER DOG:

www.normanthescooterdog.com

http://www.facebook.com/NormantheScooterDog

http://www.youtube.com/user/courteous1

Email: Normanthescooterdog@yahoo.com